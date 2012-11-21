Singapore's Olam says starts legal action against Muddy Waters

SINGAPORE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Olam International Ltd said it has initiated legal action in the High Court of Singapore against both short-seller Muddy Waters, LLC and its founder Carson Block for statements made at a conference in London on Monday.

Olam gave no further details on its legal action in a terse statement issued on Wednesday.

Following Block’s Monday statements, which questioned Olam’s accounting practices, Muddy Waters stepped up its battle against Olam with a letter dated Nov. 20 that criticised the Singapore commodities trader’s debt and cash burn. Investors, however, took the latest salvo in stride. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Edmund Klamann)