FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's Olam says starts legal action against Muddy Waters
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 21, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

Singapore's Olam says starts legal action against Muddy Waters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Olam International Ltd said it has initiated legal action in the High Court of Singapore against both short-seller Muddy Waters, LLC and its founder Carson Block for statements made at a conference in London on Monday.

Olam gave no further details on its legal action in a terse statement issued on Wednesday.

Following Block’s Monday statements, which questioned Olam’s accounting practices, Muddy Waters stepped up its battle against Olam with a letter dated Nov. 20 that criticised the Singapore commodities trader’s debt and cash burn. Investors, however, took the latest salvo in stride. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.