SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Singapore commodities trader Olam International Ltd said on Thursday it bought 100 percent of Nigerian dairy and beverage company Kayass Enterprises S.A. for $66.5 million.

Olam said Kayass owns several brands including the beverage “Nature’s Fresh” and that the acquisition would allow it to tap into Nigeria’s fast-growing consumer market. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)