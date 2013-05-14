FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's Olam International Q3 net profit rises 10 pct
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2013 / 11:31 PM / 4 years ago

Singapore's Olam International Q3 net profit rises 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 15 (Reuters) - Singapore commodities firm Olam International Ltd reported a 10 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, helped by a strong performance in its food staples and packaged food business.

Olam posted a net profit of S$108.5 million ($87.3 million) for the three months ended March, up from S$98.7 million a year earlier.

Olam, propped up by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings after short-seller Muddy Waters attacked its debt-fuelled acquisitions, said it would nearly halve its capital spending over the next three years from an earlier plan.

For company statement, click ($1 = 1.2428 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.