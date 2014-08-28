FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olam Q4 net profit drops 43.9 pct on year
August 29, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

Olam Q4 net profit drops 43.9 pct on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Commodities trader Olam International Ltd said on Friday its net profit for the quarter ended June 30 fell 43.9 percent to S$31.8 million ($25.46 million).

Full-year net profit jumped 67.8 percent to S$608.5 million on off-off gains, beating an average forecast for the period of S$400.35 million based on forecasts from 15 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Olam recommended a cash dividend of 5 Singapore cents per share for the year, as well as a special dividend of 2.5 Singapore cents per share. (1 US dollar = 1.2488 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Paul Tait)

