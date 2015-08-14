FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olam Q2 core earnings rises on food business
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 14, 2015 / 12:24 AM / 2 years ago

Olam Q2 core earnings rises on food business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Singapore-based agricultural firm Olam International Ltd said on Friday its second-quarter earnings rose 6.1 percent, buoyed by a strong performance in its food categories.

Olam, which handles products including edible nuts, coffee, cotton and packaged foods, posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of S$285.1 million ($204 million). Net profit of S$94.7 million was more than double the figure from a year earlier.

Gains in the food units were partially offset by declining profits in industrial materials, Olam company said.

$1 = 1.3974 Singapore dollars Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin

