Singapore's Olam Q2 profit rises 20 pct

SINGAPORE, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Singapore-based commodity trader Olam International Ltd reported a 20 percent rise in its second-quarter profit to S$114.9 million ($85.5 million), helped by a strong performance in its overall food business.

Operational profit, which excludes exceptional items, rose 19.2 percent to S$114.8 million.

The company said its confectionery and beverage ingredients segment, as well as its food staples and packaged foods business, performed strongly.

Olam, which counts Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and Japan's Mitsubishi Corp as its largest shareholders, is a major player in markets of a number of commodities including cocoa, coffee and edible nuts.