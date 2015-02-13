FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Olam H2 net profit falls on currency devaluation
#Corrections News
February 13, 2015 / 1:10 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Olam H2 net profit falls on currency devaluation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects H1 in headline to H2; corrects first half to second half, and second quarter to fourth quarter in paragraph 2)

SINGAPORE, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Commodities trader Olam International Ltd said on Friday its net profit for the six months ended Dec. 31 dropped 9.7 percent, weighed down by currency devaluation across many markets.

Olam reported a net profit of S$118.74 million ($87.59 million) for the fourth quarter and S$163.03 million for the second half, despite improved revenue for both periods, the company said in a statement.

Olam said it generated positive free cash flow in the six months, and has brought net gearing, a gauge of financial leverage, to 1.85 times from 2.06 times a year earlier. ($1 = 1.3557 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Stephen Coates)

