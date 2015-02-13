CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Olam H2 net profit falls on currency devaluation

(Corrects H1 in headline to H2; corrects first half to second half, and second quarter to fourth quarter in paragraph 2)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Commodities trader Olam International Ltd said on Friday its net profit for the six months ended Dec. 31 dropped 9.7 percent, weighed down by currency devaluation across many markets.

Olam reported a net profit of S$118.74 million ($87.59 million) for the fourth quarter and S$163.03 million for the second half, with improved revenue for both periods, the company said in a statement.

“The period saw severe and concurrent currency devaluation against the US dollar across major markets including Russia, Nigeria, Brazil and Australia and to a lesser extent in Turkey, Mozambique and Indonesia,” the company said.

The company also reported a loss of biological assets, as most of its Australian almond plantation estates achieved peak maturity, though that was partially offset by higher net fair value gains in upstream dairy operations in Russia.

Singapore-based Olam is a leading player in markets of a number of commodities including cocoa, coffee and edible nuts.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) fell in both edible nuts and food staple units, partially due to discontinued operations.

Olam said it generated positive free cash flow in the six months, and has brought net gearing, a gauge of financial leverage, to 1.85 times from 2.06 times a year earlier, well below the target set for 2016 of below 2.0 times.

Olam’s shares gained a third in 2014. The shares closed up half a percent on Thursday, having hit a S$2.07 - the highest so far this year. ($1 = 1.3557 Singapore dollars) (Editing by Michael Perry)