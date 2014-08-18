FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's Olam sells 25 pct of packaged foods unit to Sanyo Foods for $187.5 mln
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 18, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore's Olam sells 25 pct of packaged foods unit to Sanyo Foods for $187.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Singapore commodities firm Olam International Ltd has agreed to sell a 25 percent stake in its packaged foods operations to Japanese instant noodle maker Sanyo Foods for $187.5 million, the companies said in a joint statement.

The deal is aimed at tapping market potential in sub-Saharan Africa and is subject to a definitive agreement and closing conditions, the pair said in a filing to the Singapore stock exchange on Monday. It’s expected to be completed by September-December 2014, the second quarter of Olam’s fiscal 2015.

An existing instant noodle joint venture between Olam and privately owned Sanyo will be folded into the new business, which will house all of Olam’s packaged foods operations.

In the statement, Sanyo Foods’ president Junichiro Ida said the deal strengthens what he call a “strategic alliance” with Olam, investing beyond the noodle business into a range of packaged food categories. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.