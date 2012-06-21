FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olam shares fall after CFO resigns
June 21, 2012 / 1:20 AM / 5 years ago

Olam shares fall after CFO resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 21 (Reuters) - Shares of Olam International Ltd fell as much as 4.6 percent on Thursday after the Singapore commodity trader said its chief financial officer has resigned.

By 0106 GMT, Olam shares were 3.1 percent lower at S$1.90, with 5 million shares traded, making it the most actively traded stock by value.

Olam’s CFO Ravi Kumar is leaving the company at the end of July to pursue a career outside the agri-commodity sector, it said. Kumar has led the corporate finance and treasury function for Olam for almost 20 years, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

