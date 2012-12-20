FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's Temasek raises stake in Olam to 18 percent
#Credit Markets
December 20, 2012 / 12:46 AM / in 5 years

Singapore's Temasek raises stake in Olam to 18 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Olam International Ltd said Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd bought 23.9 million shares in the commodity trader over the last two days, raising its stake to 18 percent from 17 percent.

Earlier this month, Olam got the full backing from Temasek, its second-biggest shareholder, for a complex $1.2 billion bonds-with-warrants issue to battle short-seller Muddy Waters, which had launched a scathing attack on Olam’s accounting, debt and investment projects.

Olam’s shares fell as much as 21 percent after the attack by Muddy Waters, but have since pared losses over the past few sessions.

Critics including Muddy Waters and many analysts warned that Olam needs to shore up its weak cash position after piling up debt to finance expansion. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
