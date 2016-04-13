FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Old Mutual pays new CEO $7 mln in 2015 as firm plans break-up
April 13, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

Old Mutual pays new CEO $7 mln in 2015 as firm plans break-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual paid its new chief executive Bruce Hemphill 4.8 million pounds ($6.8 million) in 2015, the firm’s annual report showed on Wednesday, as it prepares to break itself up into four parts.

Old Mutual, which is listed in London and Johannesburg, said last month it would break up as regulatory change made it more complex to run the company in its current form.

Former Standard Bank executive Hemphill, who joined Old Mutual in November but could be out of a job if the break-up goes ahead, received nearly half of his overall pay - 2.1 million pounds - in compensation for lost pay from his previous role, the report showed.

Former Old Mutual chief executive Julian Roberts was paid 2.3 million pounds last year, the report showed.

$1 = 0.7024 pounds Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Mark Potter

