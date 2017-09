Nov 4 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Plc

* Group Finance Director Ingrid Johnson says sees good momentum in Africa, Latin America, Asia sales.

* Sees risk of additional impairments as result of changing commodity cycle.

* Says H2 to highlight state of real economy.

* Says H2 likely to see some institutional fund outflows, but hard to predict.