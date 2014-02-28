FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Old Mutual sales rise as volatile currencies flatten profits
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 28, 2014 / 7:42 AM / 4 years ago

Old Mutual sales rise as volatile currencies flatten profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Funds under management up 19 pct to 294 billion pounds

* Net client cash flow 15.5 bln stg

* 811 mln stg free surplus

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual saw a 15 percent rise in profits driven by robust sales growth across its businesses brought flat by currency volatility.

In a statement of full year earnings on Friday the group said gross sales reached 25.3 billion pounds for the year, at the top end of analyst forecasts and up 17 percent from a year earlier.

However, volatile currencies in South Africa and other emerging markets kept profits flat.

Adjusted operating profit of 1.6 billion pounds was unchanged from a year earlier but represents 15 percent growth on a constant currency basis.

The group also declared a 6 pence final dividend, bringing the total for the year to 8.1 pence per share.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.