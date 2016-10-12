FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Old Mutual Wealth unit listing could include IPO - spokesman
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 12, 2016 / 10:40 AM / 10 months ago

Old Mutual Wealth unit listing could include IPO - spokesman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual's planned demerger and listing of its UK asset management unit could also include the sale of equity through an initial public offering, an Old Mutual spokesman said on Wednesday.

Old Mutual is planning to break itself up into its four main businesses, with a target date for completion of end-2018.

"We may potentially have an IPO element for Old Mutual Wealth, but... the listing will be primarily via a demerger," an Old Mutual spokesman said by email, confirming comments he said were made at a capital markets day this week.

A demerger via a listing offers shares to existing shareholders, while an IPO is a share offering on the open market.

Old Mutual has said it plans to cut its stakes in its U.S. business OM Asset Management and South African bank Nedbank and aims to dual-list its UK asset management and emerging markets businesses in London and Johannesburg.

It said it was also open to approaches to sell its businesses. Analysts value Old Mutual Wealth at 3-4 billion pounds ($8.70 billion).

Old Mutual Wealth posted a sharp drop in third-quarter client inflows on Tuesday and said markets would remain difficult following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

$1 = 0.8042 pounds Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.