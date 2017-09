July 17 (Reuters) - Asset manager Old Mutual Global Investors, a unit of South Africa-based Old Mutual Plc, said Craig Stevenson has joined the firm as global head of investment consultant relationships on 15 July.

Prior to this, Stevenson worked at Towers Watson for eight years, where he was a senior investment consultant and led its equity hedge fund research. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)