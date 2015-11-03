MOVES-Old Mutual Global Investors expands distribution team

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Asset manager Old Mutual Global Investors (OMGI) appointed Simon Barrett as head of the Middle East and Nordic Distribution.

Barrett is based at OMGI’s Edinburgh office, reporting to Allan MacLeod, head of international distribution, the Old Mutual Plc unit said on Tuesday.

Most recently, he was director, international sales and client service at Martin Currie Investment Management.

Barrett also held various positions at Allianz Dresdner Asset management, Friends Provident International among others. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)