BRIEF-Shell starts oil production from Malaysia's Malikai platform
* Shell starts oil production from Malikai deep-water platform in Malaysia
Dec 14 Financial services group Old Mutual Plc said its asset management unit OM Asset Management Plc's (OMAM) public offering of 13 million shares was priced at $14.25 per share.
Old Mutual said on Tuesday it would sell shares in OMAM through a public offering, as the group prepares to split into its four main businesses.
The public offering is expected to close on Dec. 19, said Old Mutual, which plans to continue to cut its stake in OMAM.
The proposed split was disclosed in March as regulatory changes in Europe and South Africa have made Old Mutual, which started out in 1845 as a life insurance firm in Cape Town, more complex to run in its current form.
OMAM, which said it would repurchase 6 million ordinary shares from OM Group (UK) Ltd, a unit of Old Mutual, also priced the repurchase at $14.25 per share. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
* Shell starts oil production from Malikai deep-water platform in Malaysia
Dec 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down about 15 points, or 0.22 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.33 percent ahead of the cash market open.
NEW YORK/ZURICH, Dec 14 Switzerland's Actelion Ltd confirmed it was in talks about a "strategic transaction", with a report that Sanofi had filled the gap left after U.S. healthcare group Johnson & Johnson ended its takeover bid.