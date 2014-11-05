FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Old Mutual assets rise 5 percent, gross sales drop
November 5, 2014 / 7:32 AM / 3 years ago

Old Mutual assets rise 5 percent, gross sales drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual said its funds under management rose 5 percent this year compared with the full-year of 2013, but gross sales fell.

Funds under management rose 5 percent to 308 billion pounds from core operations, versus the full-year 2013, the firm said in a trading statement on Wednesday.

Net client cash flows were 0.6 billion pounds in the quarter, from 2.6 billion pounds in the third quarter of 2013.

Gross sales totalled 6.2 billion pounds on the quarter, down from 6.5 billion a year earlier.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Pamela Barbaglia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
