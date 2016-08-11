REFILE-BRIEF-Old mutual H1 operating profit drops 9 percent

(Refiles to correct headline)

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Plc

 H1 pretax profit 608 million stg versus 683 million stg year ago.

 First interim dividend of 2.67p.

 Second interim dividend expected to be in mid to upper end of cover range of 2.5 to 3.5 times aop.

 Nccf of £3.5 billion (excluding rogge), down 13% in constant currencies; fum (excluding rogge) at £342.7 billion up 4% in constant currencies.

 Old Mutual Asset Mgt funds under management of$218.8 billion, up 3 percent (FY 2015: $212.4 billion).

 Capital markets event to be held on October 11, 2016 in London, including presentations from each business.

 Nedbank H1 headline diluted EPS rose 1.6 percent to $11.19.

 Says making good progress with managed separation strategy announced in March 2016 and which it expects to be materially complete by end of 2018.

 Pretax adjusted operating profit (aop) of 708 million pounds, down 9 percent in constant currencies, down 22 percent in reported currency.

 Redesign of head office with new purpose of supporting managed separation: around 50 percent headcount reduction by year-end, leading to a 10 million pounds run rate saving from 2017.

 An uncertain environment continues in our three largest markets of South Africa, UK and U.S., which may lead to further challenges

 Emerging markets business - Nccf of $(0.5) billion

 Emerging markets business - IFRS pretax loss of 17 million pounds (h1 2015: £(27) million), following disposal write-offs and it expenditure.

 Emerging markets business - H1 profit after tax 3 billion ZAR versus 3.0 billion a year ago. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)