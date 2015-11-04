BRIEF-Old Mutual says Q3 Wealth unit inflows up 45 pct

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Plc

* Says gross sales up 31 pct at 8.1 billion pounds.

* Says Old Mutual Wealth sales up 45 pct at 5.5 billion pounds.

* Says Old Mutual Emerging Markets up 8 pct at 2.6 billion pounds (22 pct in local currency).

* Says net client cash flows (nccf), excluding non-U.S. Affiliate, of 1.6 billion pounds.

* Says pension sales up 71 pct versus Q3 2014.

* Says Old Mutual South Africa recorded strong sales growth of 28 pct and our Rest of Africa business grew sales by 32 pct.

* Says expects exchange rate movements to temper Sterling reported growth and conditions for emerging markets to remain challenging.

* Says funds under management (fum) flat at 319.4 billion pounds.

* Says OM Asset Management funds under management ended period at $208.7 billion, down 5 pct on year-end due to challenging markets during Q3.

* Says group's regulatory capital surplus, was 1.5 billion pounds at end-Sept, representing a statutory cover ratio of 149 pct.