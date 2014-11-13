FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 13, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Oldenburgische Landesbank says 9-month pretax profit 30.9 mln euros vs 28.0 mln euros yr ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Oldenburgische Landesbank AG :

* 9-month result from operating activities improved from 13.5 million euros a year earlier to 27.8 million euros

* 9-month pretax profit 30.9 million euros, versus 28.0 million euros year ago

* 9-month profit after tax of 21.4 million euros versus 20.6 million euros year ago

* Says core capital ratio per Q3 end was 9.8 percent (Dec 31, 2013: 9.5 percent)

* Sees FY earnings significantly higher than year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

