Aug 14 (Reuters) - Oldenburgische Landesbank AG : * Says H1 net income (profit) EUR 12.1 million versus EUR 13.3 million year ago * Says 30.06 tier I capital ratio EUR 9.8 million versus EUR 9.5 million year

ago * Says H1 interest income of EUR 119.0 million versus EUR 118.5 million year

ago * Says H1 profit before tax of EUR 18.2 million versus EUR 18.7 million in H1

2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage