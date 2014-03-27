FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Old mutual to sell Skandia Germany, Skandia Austria units
#Financials
March 27, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Old mutual to sell Skandia Germany, Skandia Austria units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Plc

* Announces sale of Skandia Germany and Skandia Austria

* Expected to complete by end of Q3 of 2014

* Consideration for transaction is eur 220 million in cash, plus interest to completion

* Proceeds will be retained by group for general corporate purposes

* As at Dec 31, market consistent embedded value (MCEV) of Skandia Germany and Skandia Austria businesses was approximately £262 million

* Sale to a Cinven and Hannover Re acquisition vehicle

* Cinven and Hannover Re have an unconditional agreement to acquire Heidelberger Leben, on completion Cinven and Hannover Re acquisition vehicle will be renamed Heidelberger Leben Group London Equities Newsroom; +44 20 7542 7717 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
