FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Old Mutual assets lifted 14 pct by better markets
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 6, 2013 / 7:17 AM / 4 years ago

Old Mutual assets lifted 14 pct by better markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Anglo-South African financial conglomerate Old Mutual PLC said its assets have risen 14 percent in the year to date, boosted by rising markets and positive client net cash flows.

In an earnings statement for the three months to September 30 on Wednesday, Old Mutual said it saw healthy sales in its emerging markets and UK businesses as well as growth in its investment management arm.

“Our strong momentum continued with a third consecutive quarter of positive net client cash flow in all our businesses,” Chief Executive Julian Roberts said.

Gross sales for the group were up 11 percent at 6.5 billion pounds while net client cash flow was 2.6 billion pounds over the period.

Funds under management were up 14 percent over the year to date at 287.5 billion pounds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.