MOVES-Old Mutual's fund manager Bradbury to retire
September 23, 2014

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Global Investors said on Tuesday that fund manager Ashton Bradbury will retire at the end of the year.

Tim Service, deputy fund manager of the investment firm’s UK specialist equity hedge fund, will become co-manager of the fund and take over the running of the fund after Bradbury’s retirement, the firm said in a statement.

Old Mutual Global Investors managed 17 billion pounds ($27.90 billion) at the end of June. (1 US dollar = 0.6094 British pound) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Nishant Kumar)

