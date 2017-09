Jan 20 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Global Investors, the asset management division of Old Mutual Wealth, appointed Diamond Lee as the portfolio manager of its Old Mutual Greater China Equity Fund.

Lee joined the company’s Asian equities team last November, the company said.

Most recently he worked at Ignis Asset Management as a portfolio manager of Asian equities. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)