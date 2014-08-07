Old Mutual posts 17 pct jump in H1 underlying profit

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Anglo-South African financial group Old Mutual reported a 17 percent increase in first-half adjusted operating profit on Thursday, helped by strength at its South African businesses and its wealth management unit.

The FTSE 100 insurer said, however, that it expected the external conditions for its emerging markets businesses to continue to be challenging in the next six months.

Adjusted operating profit profit rose to 761 million pounds in the six months ended June, compared with 652 million pounds a year earlier. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; editing by Simon Jessop)