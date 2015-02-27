FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Old Mutual 2014 profits rise 16 percent
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 27, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Old Mutual 2014 profits rise 16 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said on Friday its operating profit for 2014 rose 16 percent to 1.6 billion pounds ($2.47 billion), just above analysts’ expectations.

Adjusted operating pre-tax profits in constant currency terms were forecast at 1.56 billion pounds in a poll provided by the company.

Net client cash flow was 4.9 billion pounds, with funds under management rising 6 percent in constant currency terms, to 319 billion pounds.

The firm said it would pay a final dividend of 6.25 pence per share, with a total dividend of 8.7 pence, in line with forecasts. ($1 = 0.6481 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.