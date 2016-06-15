FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ISS recommends voting for Old Mutual remuneration policy
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 15, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

ISS recommends voting for Old Mutual remuneration policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Shareholder advisory group Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended clients to approve Old Mutual’s break-up remuneration policy, it said in a report on Wednesday.

The Anglo-South African financial services company, which is planning to break itself into four parts, is proposing paying chief executive Bruce Hemphill a maximum 1,000 percent of his 2016 base salary of 900,000 pounds ($1.28 million) in the firm’s managed separation incentive plan.

Shareholders will vote on the policy at a general meeting following the company’s annual general meeting on June 28.

$1 = 0.7041 pounds Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.