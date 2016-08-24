FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Old Mutual Global names managing director of commodities
August 24, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Old Mutual Global names managing director of commodities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Global Investors, a unit of Anglo-South African financial services company Old Mutual Plc , said it named Diego Parrilla to the newly created role of managing director, commodities.

Parrilla, who will be based in Singapore, joins Old Mutual from investment management firm Dymon Asia Capital.

At Old Mutual, he will initially be responsible for promoting and building its gold and silver fund to institutional investors in Singapore and other markets in which the firm operates.

Parrilla will report to Paul Simpson, investment director at OMGI. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)

