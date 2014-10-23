FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Old Mutual Global Investors to merge a property fund with Henderson UK Property
October 23, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Old Mutual Global Investors to merge a property fund with Henderson UK Property

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Global Investors:

* Deal where the Old Mutual Property Fund will merge into the Henderson UK Property OEIC

* Based on existing figures, following the merger, the fund’s assets under management will increase to over £2.7 billion

* Merged fund will continue to be managed by tiaa henderson real estate

* Following the merger, the number of properties in the portfolio increasing from 84 to 108 and the number of tenants from 407 to 577

* The merger is set to complete in january 2015, subject to regulatory and client approval. Further company coverage:

