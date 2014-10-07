FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Old Mutual Global hires Ian Ormiston from Ignis Asset Management
#Market News
October 7, 2014 / 10:30 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Old Mutual Global hires Ian Ormiston from Ignis Asset Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Global Investors Ltd, the asset management division of Old Mutual Wealth, appointed Ian Ormiston as manager in its European smaller companies fund.

Ormiston, who has been managing European equities for over 20 years, will lead the development and launch of a new European smaller companies fund, the company said.

He joins from Ignis Asset Management Ltd, where he worked as a European equities portfolio manager for 7 years.

Old Mutual Wealth is part of Old Mutual Plc. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

