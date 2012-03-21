FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2012 / 9:15 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Old Republic merges two insurance units

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* To combine Consumer Credit Indemnity and Mortgage Guaranty segments

* Says the two businesses were operating in runoff mode

March 21 (Reuters) - Old Republic Corp said it was separating its loss-making consumer credit indemnity and mortgage guaranty insurance units and merging them under a new group in preparation for a possible recapitalization.

The company said future recapitalization of the combined business can best be effected by separating these operations from the holding company.

U.S. housing downturn erased the long-term profitability of these insurance lines and led to substantial losses, the company said.

Old Republic said although it maintains a long-term strategic interest in these lines, it has stopped additional capital funding for them since they no longer meet its enterprise risk management disciplines and business diversification objectives.

Mortgage insurers like Old Republic, Radian Inc, MGIC Investment Inc and life insurer Genworth’s mortgage unit have been struggling to recoup their losses after the housing bubble burst and foreclosures soared, leaving them with large claims on unpaid home loans.

A number of mortgage insurers, like Old Republic, have gone into a condition known in the insurance industry as run-off -- they do not write any new business and only manage an existing book of business until all the policies in that book expire.

Old Republic shares closed at $10.54 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

