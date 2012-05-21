UPDATE 1-Old Republic sells stake in unit ahead of planned spinoff

May 21 (Reuters) - Mortgage insurer Old Republic International Corp said it sold a 20.6 percent stake in its recently formed Republic Financial Indemnity Group Inc (RFIG) division and plans to spin off all of the unit’s common stock as a taxable dividend to its shareholders.

RFIG was formed in March when the company combined its money-losing consumer credit indemnity and mortgage guaranty insurance units in preparation for a possible spin-off.

The company, which sold the stake in the unit to a group led by its President Christopher Nard, said the spinoff will establish RFIG as a separate publicly traded company.

Nard will resign from all his positions in Old Republic and take over as the president and CEO of RFIG. Scott Rager, president of the company’s general insurance unit, will replace Nard as president of the holding company.

Old Republic shares closed at $8.81 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.