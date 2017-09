RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista resigned as chairman of the board of directors of Oleo E Gas Participações SA winding up his direct involvement in the company whose problems prompted the collapse of his EBX energy, mining and port empire.

Batista steps down as the company, formerly known as OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações SA, emerges from Latin America’s largest ever bankruptcy and restructuring. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)