FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Oleo e Gas restructuring plan approved -lawyers
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2014 / 9:26 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Oleo e Gas restructuring plan approved -lawyers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background on judge’s final decision)

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 3 (Reuters) - A majority of creditors of Brazil’s Oleo e Gas Participacoes SA approved the terms of restructuring plan for the bankrupt oil and gas exploration and production company, its lawyers said Tuesday.

Oléo e Gás, formerly known as OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações SA, filed Latin America’s largest-ever bankruptcy-protection petition in Rio de Janeiro on Oct. 30.

“The challenge now is for the company to operate as a going concern,” said Sergio Bermudes, a partner at Sergio Bermudes Advogados, which is one of the law firms representing the company.

A judge is expected to give final approval to the plan in the coming days or weeks. Creditors representing a minority of the company’s debt may challenge the plan because they say they were not given equal opportunity to invest new capital into the company.

Creditors representing 90 percent of the debt approved the restructuring plan.

Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista is still the controlling stake-holder in the company. Batista lost almost all of his estimated $30 billion fortune last year after shares of the listed oil, shipbuilding, mining and logistics companies of his Grupo EBX plunged.

The company owes about $5 billion to investors such as bond fund Pacific Investment Management Co, suppliers such as oil services company Schlumberger NV, and to its sister company, shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Andre Grenon and Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.