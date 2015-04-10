FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Creditors agree not to execute on OGX DIP financing
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
April 10, 2015 / 11:32 PM / in 3 years

Creditors agree not to execute on OGX DIP financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 10 (Reuters) - Creditors of Brazil’s OGX Petroleo e Gas, the bankrupt oil company created by tycoon Eike Batista, agreed not to execute payments or guarantees stipulated in a debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing secured in 2014 by the company.

In a filing published on Friday, the company said creditors agreed to convert DIP financing into common shares of OGX as stipulated in the financial agreement. Creditors would refrain from any new judicial demands or ask for early repayment, the filing said.

The agreement includes the continued operation and maintenance of the OSX-3 and OSX-1 floating production, storage and offloading vessels and the costs involved in the abandonment of the Tubarão Martelo and Tubarão Azul oil fields. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.