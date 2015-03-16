FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oleo e Gas suspends payment to OSX for Brazil oil-production ship
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 16, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

Oleo e Gas suspends payment to OSX for Brazil oil-production ship

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 16 (Reuters) - Oleo e Gas Participações SA, a Brazilian oil company under bankruptcy protection, on Monday said it suspended payments for an oil-production vessel to bankrupt ship-leasing company OSX Brasil SA for six months.

Oleo e Gas, formerly known as OGX Petroleo e Gas Participações SA, said in a statement that it made the decision after being unable to come to an agreement on Friday over future payments to OSX for the OSX-3 floating production, storage and offloading ship (FPSO) in a hearing before a bankruptcy judge in Rio de Janeiro.

Oleo e Gas uses the OSX-3 to manage production at its Tubarão Martelo oil field northeast of Rio de Janeiro in the offshore Campos Basin.

Oleo e Gas and OSX were both part of Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista’s EBX energy, mining, transportation and shipbuilding conglomerate, which collapsed in 2013 under debt, missed oil production targets and project delays.

Officials at OSX, which depends on Oleo e Gas for nearly all of its revenue, were not immediately available for comment.

Oleo e Gas also said it had “amicably” agreed to take over the operation and maintenance of OSX-3 from OSX. Oleo e Gas will pay OSX an undisclosed amount of compensation for the company’s loss of revenue from a contract to operate and maintain the FPSO.

On Feb. 27, Oleo e Gas said it was reviewing the viability of oil production at Tubarão Martelo after a sharp drop in world oil prices cut off funds needed to expand output in the field.

Without new financing, Tubarão Martelo output will fall to about 8,000 barrels of oil a day in 2015, the company said in a securities filing. The goal was to raise output to 12,700 barrels a day this year. Production was about 11,280 barrels a day in January. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.