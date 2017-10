HELSINKI, April 26 (Reuters) - Finnish utility Teollisuuden Voima’s (TVO) Olkiluoto 1 nuclear reactor is likely to remain shut down for about a week due to a problem in its generator system, Finnish public broadcaster YLE reported on Thursday.

The reactor was shut down on Tuesday due to a glitch in its gnerator cooling system was detected. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen)