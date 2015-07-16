UPDATE 1-Shares of discount retailer Ollie's Bargain soar in debut

(Adds analyst comment, details)

By Sudarshan Varadhan and Neha Dimri

July 16 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. deep discount retailer Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, known for the catch phrase “good stuff cheap”, rose as much as 43.7 percent in their debut, valuing the company at up to $1.31 billion.

The stock hit a high of $22.99 in early trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based company sells excess inventory like houseware, sporting goods and toys from manufacturers who make too much of an item or change their packaging.

Ollie‘s, which operates 187 stores in the eastern half of the United States, also works with insurance companies to buy salvaged merchandise and has liquidated major retail centers.

Ollie’s raised about $142.8 million by selling all the 8.9 million common shares offered. The stock was priced at $16 per share, above the top end of the expected price range of $13-$15.

Private equity firm CCMP Capital Advisors LLC holds about 61 percent stake in company, while Chief Executive and co-founder Mark Butler holds 25 percent.

CCMP acquired its stake in 2012 in a deal that valued the company at about $700 million, according to Moody‘s. Discount retailer Dollar Tree Inc sold its stake in Ollie’s in 2012.

Ollie’s prices its goods at a discount of up to 70 percent to department and specialty stores and up to 20-50 percent to mass market retailers.

“It is fast-growing, it is profitable and has a tremendous amount of room to expand,” said Bob Goldin, executive vice president at food service consultancy Technomic, adding the company’s loyalty program is unique and the company has good consumer connectivity.

Ollie‘s, founded in 1982, has doubled its store count in the past five years.

The retailer expects to open between 25-30 new stores in 2015 to expand in southeastern United States, including Florida.

Ollie’s reported an 18 percent rise in revenue to about $638 million for 2014. Net income rose 38 percent to about $27 million.

The company competes with off-price retailers such as TJX Cos Inc, Ross Stores Inc and Burlington Stores Inc.

Off-price retailers thrive by offering labels such as Dolce and Gabbana or Juicy Couture at low prices. Often, this is off-season merchandise sourced from manufacturers or department store operators.

Ollie’s successful IPO follows strong debuts by other U.S. retailers like party goods chain Party City Holdco Inc and crafts marketplace Etsy Inc, which listed their shares in April.

JPMorgan Securities, Jefferies, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith were among the underwriters of the IPO. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan and Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)