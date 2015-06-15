FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deep discount retailer Ollie's files for IPO
June 15, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Deep discount retailer Ollie's files for IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Deep discount retailer Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Monday for an initial public offering of common stock.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based company, known for the signature catch phrase "good stuff cheap", has 181 retail stores across the United States. (1.usa.gov/1QyOtVg)

Ollie’s sells excess inventory and salvage merchandise like housewares, sporting goods and toys from manufacturers who make too much of an item or change their packaging.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Bofa Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and Piper Jaffray were among the underwriters, the company said in a preliminary prospectus filed with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission.

The filing included a nominal fundraising target of $150 million, but did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

Ollie’s said it plans to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol “OLLI”.

Reuters reported in February that the company was preparing for an IPO.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

