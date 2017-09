Oct 30 (Reuters) - Olvi Oyj

* Q3 revenue 99.3 million euros versus 86.5 million euros

* Q3 operating income 17.2 million euros versus 14.9 million euros

* Earnings outlook for 2014 remains unchanged

* Sees sales volume and net sales are expected to slightly increase

