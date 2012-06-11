FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADVISORY-Olympics-London 2012 athlete profile package
June 11, 2012 / 3:01 PM / 5 years ago

ADVISORY-Olympics-London 2012 athlete profile package

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Over the next five days, Reuters will run the second batch of a profile package on 50 athletes to watch at the July 27-Aug. 12 London Olympics.

This week, we are profiling the following 10 athletes:

Ben Ainslie (sailing, Britain)

Federica Pellegrini (swimming, Italy)

David Rudisha (athletics, Kenya)

Andreas Thorkildsen (athletics, Norway)

Yelena Isinbayeva (athletics, Russia)

Timo Boll (table tennis, Germany)

Vanja Udovicic (water polo, Serbia)

Laure Manaudou (swimming, France)

Roger Federer (tennis, Switzerland)

Natascha Keller (hockey, Germany)

Two profiles will run at 1800 GMT each day. They will be accompanied by pix.

