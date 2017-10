LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's Oh Jin-Hyek beat China's Dai Xiaoxiang 6-5 points at Lord's in London in the Olympic men's archery individual semifinal at the 2012 London Games on Friday. Results Table 1. Oh Jin Hyek (South Korea) 6 points 2. Dai Xiaoxiang (China) 5 1. Takaharu Furukawa (Japan) 6 2. Rick Van Der Ven (Netherlands) 5