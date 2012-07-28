FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Archery-British archers gone with the wind
July 28, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Archery-British archers gone with the wind

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes)
    By Peter Rutherford
    LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Britain's archers were blown
completely off course in the first round of the London Olympics
team competition on Saturday, losing 223-212 to Ukraine.
    The threesome of Larry Godfrey, Simon Terry and Alan Wills
were given a rapturous welcome by a crowd of some 4,500 at
Lord's Cricket Ground but failed to capitalise on the support
due to gusting winds and the Olympic pressure.
    Godfrey, who also competed at the Athens and Beijing Games,
could not explain Britain's sub-par performance which saw them
eliminated from the team competition. All three will still take
part in the men's individual event next week.
    "We all went high and whether that was the adrenaline
pumping or what I don't know," he said. "We were slow to adjust
and they came out and smashed it straight away. 223 is a good
score and 212 is way below our usual standard."
    Archers can score a maximum of 10 points for hitting the
centre of a target 70 metres away.
    Wills said that despite the team's elimination he really
enjoyed the occasion.
    "I felt a bit of nerves and a bit of butterflies to start
but it is definitely the most memorable archery experience I
have had," he said.
    "It is hard for you to compute in your head when you shoot a
nice shot and it goes that high. It was like there was something
moving it up like raw gusts of wind or something."
    Ukraine, anchored by Beijing Games champion Viktor Ruban,
take on South Korea in the quarter-finals later on Saturday. The
Koreans are going for a fourth consecutive archery team gold
medal. 
    "They are very strong competitors," said Ruban of the
Koreans. "Yesterday they broke the world record, but we will
still think about the medal."    

 (Editing by Matt Falloon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
