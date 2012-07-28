FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Archery-Italy beat U.S. to win men's team gold
July 28, 2012 / 6:36 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Archery-Italy beat U.S. to win men's team gold

Peter Rutherford

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Italy beat the United States by a single point on the last arrow of a nailbiting men’s team archery final to win the gold medal at the London Olympics on Saturday.

Needing a perfect 10 with his last shot, Michele Frangilli, shooting with Marco Galiazzo and Mauro Nespoli, hit the centre of the target to give Italy a 219-218 win at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

“I watched the flight of the arrow and I knew I needed it because it was the last one. I was under so much pressure because time was running out,” said Frangilli.

It was a heartbreaking loss for the Americans, who had defeated defending champions South Korea in the semi-final.

The Koreans had to settle for the bronze medal after beating Mexico in the playoff. (Editing by Ken Ferris)

