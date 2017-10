LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - South Korean Ki Bo-bae won the women’s individual archery gold medal at the London Olympics on Thursday, beating Aida Roman of Mexico in the final at Lord’s cricket ground.

Ki’s gold medal was her second of the London Games after she won the team event with Lee Sung-jin and Choi Hyeon-ju. (Reporting by Peter Rutherford, Editing by Ed Osmond)