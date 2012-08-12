FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Athletics-Ugandan Kiprotich wins men's London marathon
August 12, 2012 / 12:20 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Athletics-Ugandan Kiprotich wins men's London marathon

John Mehaffey

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Ugandan Stephen Kiprotich shot to the front with six kms remaining to win the men’s Olympic marathon on Sunday in two hours eight minutes 11 seconds.

It was his country’s first medal of the Games and came in the final event of the athletics programme.

Twice world gold medallist Abel Kirui was second ahead of compatriot and London marathon champion Wilson Kipsang.

Kipsang made an early break, splitting the field and passing through the halfway stage in 63 minutes 15 seconds. He was gradually reeled in and joined by Kiprotich and Kirui by the 30-km point in a three-man race for the gold.

The race, past some of London’s most notable landmarks, started and finished in the Mall near Buckingham Palace. It comprised one short and three longer circuits through the heart of the capital. (Editing by Clare Fallon)

