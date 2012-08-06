Olympics-Men's athletics 400m final results

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Grenada's Kirani James won the Olympic gold medal in the men's athletics 400m on Monday. Luguelin Santos of the Dominican Republic won the silver and Trinidad and Tobago's Lalonde Gordon won the bronze. Results Table 1. Kirani James (Grenada) 43.94 seconds 2. Luguelin Santos (Dominican Republic) 44.46 3. Lalonde Gordon (Trinidad and Tobago) 44.52 4. Chris Brown (Bahamas) 44.79 5. Kevin Borlee (Belgium) 44.81 6. Jonathan Borlee (Belgium) 44.83 7. Demetrius Pinder (Bahamas) 44.98 8. Steven Solomon (Australia) 45.14