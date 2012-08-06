FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's athletics 400m final results
#Olympics News
August 6, 2012 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's athletics 400m final results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Grenada's Kirani James won the
Olympic gold medal in the men's athletics 400m on Monday. 
Luguelin Santos of the Dominican Republic won the silver and
Trinidad and Tobago's Lalonde Gordon won the bronze.
    
 Results Table
 
 1.  Kirani James (Grenada)               43.94 seconds 
 2.  Luguelin Santos (Dominican Republic) 44.46         
 3.  Lalonde Gordon (Trinidad and Tobago) 44.52         
 4.  Chris Brown (Bahamas)                44.79         
 5.  Kevin Borlee (Belgium)               44.81         
 6.  Jonathan Borlee (Belgium)            44.83         
 7.  Demetrius Pinder (Bahamas)           44.98         
 8.  Steven Solomon (Australia)           45.14

